TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,324 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of CF Industries worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 141.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $438,704.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,891,293.68. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock worth $4,690,711 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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