TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 317.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,851.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,744.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.16 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

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