TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,881 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Zoom Communications worth $34,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company's stock worth $699,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,219,148 shares of the company's stock worth $595,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,788,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company's stock worth $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,130,002.24. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,228 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,835. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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