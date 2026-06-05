TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,957 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 38,412 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of CVS Health worth $97,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , signaling improved earnings optimism and adding to the case for near-term upside. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to , signaling improved earnings optimism and adding to the case for near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with reports noting an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” for CVS, reinforcing investor confidence in the name. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with reports noting an average recommendation of for CVS, reinforcing investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Rallying health insurers such as Humana, UnitedHealth, and Cigna on hopes of softer medical cost trends is boosting sentiment across the sector and likely supporting CVS shares as well. Article Title

Rallying health insurers such as Humana, UnitedHealth, and Cigna on hopes of is boosting sentiment across the sector and likely supporting CVS shares as well. Neutral Sentiment: CVS also highlighted community and behavioral-health initiatives, including senior affordable housing and expanded mental health access, which are positive for its long-term brand but unlikely to move the stock much in the short term. Article Title

CVS also highlighted community and behavioral-health initiatives, including senior affordable housing and expanded mental health access, which are positive for its long-term brand but unlikely to move the stock much in the short term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news, including futures weakness ahead of the jobs report, appears to be a macro backdrop rather than a CVS-specific driver. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here