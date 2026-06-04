TD Asset Management Inc Sells 160,957 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,967 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 160,957 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.82% of Cheniere Energy worth $344,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 82.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the energy company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Cheniere Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Cheniere Energy to $327 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Cheniere Energy to $327 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised FY2026 EPS estimates to $15.29 from $13.51, suggesting stronger near-term earnings power for Cheniere Energy.

US Capital Advisors raised FY2026 EPS estimates to $15.29 from $13.51, suggesting stronger near-term earnings power for Cheniere Energy. Positive Sentiment: The same firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $15.56 and nudged up forecasts for Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a more favorable long-term earnings outlook.

The same firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $15.56 and nudged up forecasts for Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a more favorable long-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlighted potential upside for U.S. LNG exporters if Europe continues diversifying energy supply away from the Gulf region, which could support sentiment for Cheniere Energy. RGA Investments video

Industry commentary highlighted potential upside for U.S. LNG exporters if Europe continues diversifying energy supply away from the Gulf region, which could support sentiment for Cheniere Energy. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported U.S. LNG exports fell in May due to maintenance, but rising Asian demand helped offset some of the weakness; this is mixed for LNG producers. Reuters article

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.73. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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