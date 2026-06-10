TD Asset Management Inc Sells 18,873 Shares of onsemi $ON

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in onsemi were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 339,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 16,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi launched GaNEXUS , a new gallium nitride power portfolio aimed at higher efficiency, greater power density, and improved thermal performance for AI data centers, robotics, industrial automation, and energy infrastructure. Article Title

onsemi launched , a new gallium nitride power portfolio aimed at higher efficiency, greater power density, and improved thermal performance for AI data centers, robotics, industrial automation, and energy infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced Elite Pairing Studio , an online simulation tool that helps engineers optimize SiC MOSFET and gate-driver pairings, which could strengthen customer adoption and speed design wins in automotive and AI-related power systems. Article Title

The company also introduced , an online simulation tool that helps engineers optimize SiC MOSFET and gate-driver pairings, which could strengthen customer adoption and speed design wins in automotive and AI-related power systems. Neutral Sentiment: onsemi’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue of about $1.5 billion up year over year, but the stock’s near-term trading has been driven more by sector sentiment than by earnings. Article Title

onsemi’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue of about up year over year, but the stock’s near-term trading has been driven more by sector sentiment than by earnings. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip-sector weakness hit sentiment after macro worries and geopolitical headlines prompted investors to de-risk semiconductor names. Article Title

Broader chip-sector weakness hit sentiment after macro worries and geopolitical headlines prompted investors to de-risk semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is also being reinforced by recent insider sales and earlier financing-related concerns, which can weigh on the stock even when operational news is positive. Article Title

onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Citigroup boosted their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.96.

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onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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