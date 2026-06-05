TD Asset Management Inc Sells 197,847 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 197,847 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Deere & Company worth $184,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $639.58.

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Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $592.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $572.75 and a 200-day moving average of $545.33. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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