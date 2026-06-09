TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,529 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,619.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,209.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,375.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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