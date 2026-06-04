TD Asset Management Inc Sells 28,666 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 28,666 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $209,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group
In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.
Key UnitedHealth Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $2.32 per share, signaling continued confidence in cash flow and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders. UnitedHealth Raises Dividend by 5% as Turnaround Efforts Continue
- Positive Sentiment: At its annual shareholder meeting, shareholders re-elected the board and approved executive compensation, which suggests broad investor support for management’s current strategy. UnitedHealth Group Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary remains constructive for large HMO operators like UNH, citing aging demographics, stable Medicare premiums, digital healthcare adoption, and M&A opportunities as tailwinds for the sector. 5 HMO Stocks in Focus Amid an Aging U.S. Population, Tech Innovation
- Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth also issued a standard update on its annual shareholder meeting and board actions, with no major surprise changes disclosed. UnitedHealth Group Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions
- Negative Sentiment: New reports highlight cost pressure and increased managed care scrutiny, which could weigh on margins if medical costs or regulatory oversight intensify. UnitedHealth Faces Cost Pressure As Managed Care Scrutiny Builds
- Negative Sentiment: Medicare reimbursement concerns and a Massachusetts lawsuit accusing the company of inflating Medicaid patient risk scores add fresh legal and reimbursement risk to the UNH story. UnitedHealth Lawsuit Raises Fresh Questions On Medicaid Revenue And Investor Risk
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
NYSE:UNH opened at $378.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $404.15.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 66.77%.
About UnitedHealth Group
(Free Report
)
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
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