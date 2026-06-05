TD Asset Management Inc Sells 82,610 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,579 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 82,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.89% of Donaldson worth $90,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Donaldson by 40.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Donaldson by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $84.20 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.Donaldson's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

See Also

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