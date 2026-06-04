TD Asset Management Inc Sells 844,545 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,046 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 844,545 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Oracle were worth $245,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, citing continued AI momentum and strong upside potential heading into earnings. Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, citing continued AI momentum and strong upside potential heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Oracle is being highlighted as one of the software names benefiting from the AI rebound, with investors increasingly viewing the company as a major AI infrastructure play rather than just a legacy database vendor. Article

Oracle is being highlighted as one of the software names benefiting from the AI rebound, with investors increasingly viewing the company as a major AI infrastructure play rather than just a legacy database vendor. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s relationship with OpenAI appears to have strengthened, helping explain the stock’s sharp May rally and supporting hopes for future AI-related demand. Article

Oracle’s relationship with OpenAI appears to have strengthened, helping explain the stock’s sharp May rally and supporting hopes for future AI-related demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Oracle’s upcoming June 10 earnings as a major test for the stock, with analysts expecting continued revenue and EPS growth but also warning that results and guidance will need to justify the recent run-up. Article

Several articles framed Oracle’s upcoming June 10 earnings as a major test for the stock, with analysts expecting continued revenue and EPS growth but also warning that results and guidance will need to justify the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also faced pressure from investor concern that Oracle’s aggressive AI/cloud expansion will require heavy spending, potentially weighing on margins and cash flow. Article

The stock has also faced pressure from investor concern that Oracle’s aggressive AI/cloud expansion will require heavy spending, potentially weighing on margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: There are signs of caution ahead of earnings, including heavy put-option activity and articles noting that some traders are taking profits after the recent surge. Article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $230.53 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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