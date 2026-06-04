TD Asset Management Inc Sells 86,075 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of AppLovin worth $242,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company's stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company's stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ APP opened at $570.83 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.17.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $664.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,016 shares of company stock worth $218,477,985. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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