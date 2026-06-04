TD Asset Management Inc Sells 88,958 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161,425 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 88,958 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Visa worth $1,108,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $389.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

V stock opened at $313.90 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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