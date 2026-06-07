TD Asset Management Inc Sells 9,704 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,704 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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DTE Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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