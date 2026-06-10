TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 90,054 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.71.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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