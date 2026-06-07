TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,148 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 18,885 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $42,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.95 per share, for a total transaction of $232,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,011.25. This trade represents a 28.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SRE opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here