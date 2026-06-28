TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,352 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 33,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Gregory Jordan sold 3,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total transaction of $611,008.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,071.10. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $605,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,514.80. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $4,935,282. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key TD SYNNEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Research cut TD SYNNEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $266.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.17. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.71 and a 52 week high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

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