First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,736 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 116,142 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of TD SYNNEX worth $106,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 116.7% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 117 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $334.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $352.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $287.00 to $282.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.43.

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Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 3,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.01, for a total transaction of $909,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,822,709.12. This trade represents a 24.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $298.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.98. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX is a global distributor and solutions aggregator serving the information technology industry. The company connects technology vendors with channel partners, including resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers and retailers. Its offerings span hardware, software and services across areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, data center infrastructure, networking and end-user computing. TD SYNNEX also provides partners with services that can support technology deployment, integration and ongoing management.

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