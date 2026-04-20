TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 469,638 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,397 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after purchasing an additional 469,638 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Barrick Mining worth $40,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Barrick Mining by 35.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,878,168 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,327,991,000 after acquiring an additional 767,544 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,309,335 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $634,346,000 after acquiring an additional 715,151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $601,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,721,334 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $417,739,000 after acquiring an additional 893,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $43.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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