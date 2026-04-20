TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 4,395 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,137 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $100,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,893,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in Home Depot by 2,427.3% in the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $254,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,928,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.17.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $349.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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