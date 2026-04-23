TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 623.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Astrazeneca by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astrazeneca Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AZN opened at $194.99 on Thursday. Astrazeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $302.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Astrazeneca Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $1.595 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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