TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $145.26 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359,022 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,510 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 0.9% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.49% of Nutrien worth $145,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Key Stories Impacting Nutrien

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised a couple of near‑term quarter forecasts (Q3 2026 to $0.75 from $0.72; Q2 2027 to $1.87 from $1.84), which slightly offsets cuts elsewhere and could support near‑term earnings visibility. MarketBeat Zacks upgrades

Zacks raised a couple of near‑term quarter forecasts (Q3 2026 to $0.75 from $0.72; Q2 2027 to $1.87 from $1.84), which slightly offsets cuts elsewhere and could support near‑term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated a Hold on NTR (reported as “Gets a Hold”), a neutral signal that suggests no immediate change in sell‑side conviction. Nutrien (NTR) Gets a Hold from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho reiterated a Hold on NTR (reported as “Gets a Hold”), a neutral signal that suggests no immediate change in sell‑side conviction. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put buying: traders purchased ~14,187 put contracts on Friday (about 88% above the average put volume), signaling increased hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside pressure on the stock. Options flow report

Unusually large put buying: traders purchased ~14,187 put contracts on Friday (about 88% above the average put volume), signaling increased hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a string of downward revisions across multiple periods — trimming EPS for Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2027 and lowering FY2026–FY2028 estimates (while keeping a Hold rating). The cuts reduce near‑ and medium‑term earnings expectations and likely prompted some investor selling. Zacks still cites a consensus full‑year figure (reported there) but has lowered several company forecasts. MarketBeat — Zacks estimate revisions

Nutrien Trading Up 0.0%

NTR opened at $70.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Nutrien's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien's payout ratio is presently 47.21%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Featured Stories

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