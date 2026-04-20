TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $31.58 Million Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE - Free Report) TSE: BCE by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,288 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 317,502 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BCE worth $31,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 735.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BCE by 81.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,924 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 64.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 34.6% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 3,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded BCE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut BCE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BCE stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE - Get Free Report) TSE: BCE last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.790-1.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. BCE's payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc NYSE: BCE is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

See Also

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