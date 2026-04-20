TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $34.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,447 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $34,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 102.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,056,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 207.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $517,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,133 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 243.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $247,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791,526 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 101.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,244,941 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $312,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:LOW opened at $251.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The business's fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.69.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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