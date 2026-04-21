TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 177,935 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 5,639.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,090 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 426,695 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 169,147 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,213 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in General Motors by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,901 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Motors Company has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $87.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here