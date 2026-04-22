TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 97,659 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,249 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 67.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,529,024 shares of the bank's stock worth $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 225.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 85.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,552,931 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Banco Santander from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Banco Santander from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Banco Santander's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

See Also

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