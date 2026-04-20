Free Trial
→ Trump launches new “Manhattan Project” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 30,462 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
CVS Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in CVS by 9.1%, selling 30,462 shares and leaving 305,619 shares valued at about $24.25 million at quarter end.
  • CVS beat Q4 expectations with $1.09 EPS (vs. $1.00) and $105.69 billion revenue (vs. $103.67B), set FY2026 EPS guidance of 5.94–6.14, and carries a market cap near $99 billion with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and average price target of $95.05.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.665 (annualized $2.66, yield ~3.4%) but faces near‑term risks including a planned distribution‑center strike and a division entering a Chapter 11 liquidation sale.
  • Interested in CVS Health? Here are five stocks we like better.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,619 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 30,462 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CVS Health Right Now?

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines