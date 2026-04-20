TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 30,462 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,619 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 30,462 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

More CVS Health News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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