Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 97,154 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest headlines about META:

Neutral Sentiment: Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. What Meta content deals mean for its VR glasses launch

Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on META. Citic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 152,540 shares of company stock valued at $105,316,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $779.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report