TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Position Lifted by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 675.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.0%

TEL stock opened at $205.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.27 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,260. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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