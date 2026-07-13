TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,773 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $199.80 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $173.54 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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