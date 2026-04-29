TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,778 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 212,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $59,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 8,211 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,654 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $204.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.45 and a twelve month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $2,098,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,401.76. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

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TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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