Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,007 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,888 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 899 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,029 shares of the construction company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.30. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company's revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Citigroup began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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