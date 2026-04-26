Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 22,065 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,407 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Xylem were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 417,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Xylem declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xylem from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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