Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,830 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Gen Digital worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Gen Digital Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GEN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.Gen Digital's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gen Digital's payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gen Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

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Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Further Reading

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