Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $113.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,516 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Home Depot were worth $113,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $339.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.82 and a 200-day moving average of $361.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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