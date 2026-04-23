Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $74.51 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,273 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in RTX were worth $74,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after buying an additional 1,034,456 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in RTX by 37.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,649,335 shares of the company's stock worth $443,313,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.69. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $117.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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