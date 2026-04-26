Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,335 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 231,444 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $227.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $209.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $219.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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