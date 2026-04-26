Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 31,029 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,516 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Exelon were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon's payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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