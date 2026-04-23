Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,211 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $141,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on profit, revenue and orders — GE topped EPS and revenue estimates and reported a large services backlog and an 80%-plus jump in orders, supporting medium/long-term demand for engines and services. Read More.

Q1 beat on profit, revenue and orders — GE topped EPS and revenue estimates and reported a large services backlog and an 80%-plus jump in orders, supporting medium/long-term demand for engines and services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong backlog & order growth underpin cash/earnings visibility — management highlighted a >$170B commercial services backlog, which analysts say supports FY and multi‑year cash flow. Read More.

Strong backlog & order growth underpin cash/earnings visibility — management highlighted a >$170B commercial services backlog, which analysts say supports FY and multi‑year cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst actions offset some selling — Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Overweight/$325 PT and several firms reaffirmed Outperform/Buy stances, indicating continued analyst conviction at longer horizons. Read More.

Bullish analyst actions offset some selling — Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Overweight/$325 PT and several firms reaffirmed Outperform/Buy stances, indicating continued analyst conviction at longer horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Workforce & MRO investments — GE announced a $30M workforce program and MRO/manufacturing investments that are constructive long-term for capacity and services but unlikely to move near-term earnings. Read More.

Workforce & MRO investments — GE announced a $30M workforce program and MRO/manufacturing investments that are constructive long-term for capacity and services but unlikely to move near-term earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context — Peers also beat but traded down when guidance wasn’t raised, suggesting sector rotation and macro concerns are influencing moves beyond company fundamentals. Read More.

Industry context — Peers also beat but traded down when guidance wasn’t raised, suggesting sector rotation and macro concerns are influencing moves beyond company fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unchanged/cautious guidance and fuel risk — Management kept FY outlook broadly steady and warned that higher jet fuel and weaker flight-growth assumptions could pressure margins, which disappointed investors expecting upside. Read More.

Unchanged/cautious guidance and fuel risk — Management kept FY outlook broadly steady and warned that higher jet fuel and weaker flight-growth assumptions could pressure margins, which disappointed investors expecting upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headwinds called out — Management highlighted Middle East risk as a potential downside to demand and operations, increasing uncertainty priced by the market. Read More.

Geopolitical headwinds called out — Management highlighted Middle East risk as a potential downside to demand and operations, increasing uncertainty priced by the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trims and market cap hit — Multiple shops trimmed price targets (UBS, President Capital, Morgan Stanley trims reported) and the stock gave back a large amount of market value on the earnings day, adding selling momentum. Read More.

Analyst target trims and market cap hit — Multiple shops trimmed price targets (UBS, President Capital, Morgan Stanley trims reported) and the stock gave back a large amount of market value on the earnings day, adding selling momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor rotation to GE Vernova — The GE spinoff (GEV) posted a blowout quarter and raised guidance, drawing investor capital away from GE Aerospace during the same earnings window. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $276.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $192.57 and a one year high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day moving average of $306.87.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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