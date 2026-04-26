Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,222 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $538,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $516,711,000 after acquiring an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,148 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $281,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.02. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Check Point Software Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Frost & Sullivan awarded Check Point 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership recognition for its prevention‑first WAF and API security, validating its AI‑driven real‑time protection across web, API and AI applications — a product endorsement that can support win rates and long‑term revenue growth. Check Point Software Earns 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition

Frost & Sullivan awarded Check Point 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership recognition for its prevention‑first WAF and API security, validating its AI‑driven real‑time protection across web, API and AI applications — a product endorsement that can support win rates and long‑term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks) highlights Check Point’s strong history of earnings surprises and says the company has the setup to potentially beat again next quarter — reinforcing optimism after its recent quarter beat and raised guidance. Will Check Point (CHKP) Beat Estimates Again?

Analyst commentary (Zacks) highlights Check Point’s strong history of earnings surprises and says the company has the setup to potentially beat again next quarter — reinforcing optimism after its recent quarter beat and raised guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Truist cut its price target from $200 to $175 but kept a "buy" rating — the lower target tempers upside expectations but the maintained buy suggests confidence in medium‑term fundamentals. Truist Lowers Price Target

Truist cut its price target from $200 to $175 but kept a "buy" rating — the lower target tempers upside expectations but the maintained buy suggests confidence in medium‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short‑interest data appears to contain errors (reports show 0 shares / NaN increase and 0 days‑to‑cover). That suggests no clear new short pressure signal — treat this as unreliable data until corrected.

Recent short‑interest data appears to contain errors (reports show 0 shares / NaN increase and 0 days‑to‑cover). That suggests no clear new short pressure signal — treat this as unreliable data until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a pessimistic forecast for CHKP shares, which can add selling pressure or caution among investors despite the company's product wins and earnings momentum. Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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