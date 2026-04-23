Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,446 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $65,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 468,748 shares of company stock valued at $47,885,857 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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