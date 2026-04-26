Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 97,262 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 97,262 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Gartner were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Gartner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $451.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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