Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,008 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $13,538,000. Fair Isaac makes up about 15.9% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,619.36.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,209.92 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,375.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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