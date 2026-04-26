Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,600 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,506 shares of the bank's stock valued at $92,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the bank's stock worth $84,995,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13,512.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,524 shares of the bank's stock worth $82,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 824.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,310 shares of the bank's stock worth $52,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,540,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

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First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,931.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,623.76 and a 52-week high of $2,232.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,930.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,959.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $44.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $43.31 by $1.55. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 178.89 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,550.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,950. The trade was a 5.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 258 shares of company stock valued at $404,236. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about First Citizens BancShares

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,050.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,375.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,218.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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