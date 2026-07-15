Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 199.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,420 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of OUTFRONT Media worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,826,859.76. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Michael Norton purchased 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $127,245.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $127,245.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.71.

Get Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is 114.29%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OUTFRONT Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OUTFRONT Media wasn't on the list.

While OUTFRONT Media currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here