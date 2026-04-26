Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,109 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Boeing were worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Article Title

Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Positive Sentiment: Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Article Title

Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Article Title Article Title

Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Article Title

Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Article Title Article Title

Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Negative Sentiment: Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Article Title

Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~15.9% in April to ~15.4M shares (about 2.0% of float) with a short‑interest ratio near 2.9 days — rising shorts can amplify downside pressure and volatility if negative headlines continue.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7%

Boeing stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.03. The company has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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