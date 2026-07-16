Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 315,214 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 662 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is currently 820.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

See Also

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