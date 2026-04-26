Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Glj Research boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,077.35.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,148.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.02. The stock has a market cap of $308.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.94 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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