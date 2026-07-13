Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,240 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in CRH were worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in CRH by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CRH by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CRH Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $91.22 and a 12 month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. CRH's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

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