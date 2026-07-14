Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $535.57 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $555.98 and its 200 day moving average is $529.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $644.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total transaction of $4,586,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,960,240.32. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $4,708,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,158,119.40. The trade was a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,543 shares of company stock valued at $333,556,328. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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